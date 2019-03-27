Women’s group launches video campaign vs. gender stereotypes

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Heading to watch a film this month?

Gabriela Women’s Party, along with the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), has recently launched video campaigns tackling the need to break common and unfair gender stereotypes.

Currently being aired on all cinemas nationwide are the three films titled, “Chase,” “Hostage,” and “Trapped” directed by Pam L. Reyes to “honor modern-day Gabrielas who are breaking stereotypes and social norms.” These were also made in partnership with award-winning ad agency Dentsu Jayme Syfu.

Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus said in a statement sent to Bulatlat, “These materials are very important, especially now that those in power have poor regards to women. More Filipinos should watch these.”

De Jesus said Gabriela initially thought of coming up with a video that highlights “the positive qualities of women and the need to break the dominant stereotypes.” She added that after several discussions with Dentsu Jayme Syfu, the agency came up with “an impressive storyboard consisting of three stand-alone short films.”

“It is simple but the important message is there,” she said, adding that the concept was presented to MTRCB Chairperson Rachel Arenas who agreed to shoot the videos.

Gabriela expressed hopes that the video campaign will still be aired even after the Women’s Month.