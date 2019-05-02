Filipino journalists, advocates to mark #WorldPressFreedomDay

MANILA — Several media organizations, artists, digital rights advocates and human rights defenders have organized activities to mark the #WorldPressFreedomDay tomorrow, May 3.

With the call #FightBack, journalists, artists and advocates will highlight the defense of press freedom and free expression amid all forms of repression.

Here’s the list of the activities:

9 a.m. – A forum on the State of Philippine Media will be held at B Hotel, Scout Rallos St., Quezon City. This is organized by Freedom for Media, Freedom for All, which includes the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism and Philippine Press Institute

10 a.m. – Members of Altermidya People’s Network will stage a protest action in front of Camp Aguinaldo to denounce the cyber attacks, red tagging, threats and harassment against journalists, human rights defenders

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. – There will be a free screening of “Portraits of the Mosquito Press,” a documentary by JL Burgos about the alternative press during the Marcos dictatorship. (See Portraits of the Mosquito Press Facebook page for details)

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Video for Change Impact Tool Kit will be launched at UP Cine Adarna Videotheque, organized by Engage Media, Dakila and Active Vista

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – A Freedom Festival Jam will cap the celebration at Eton Centris Open Grounds. Performances include Sining Obrero, Tubaw, Pasada, Musikang Bayan, Concerned Artists of the Philippines, Kilusan Stepsisters, The Bed Bites, Dating May and many more. This is organized by Let’s Organize for Democracy and Integrity (LODI), Rappler, Altermidya, NUJP and the Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines (PCP).

The attacks against the Philippine media have intensified with the arrest and charges against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa; cyber attacks against the alternative media outfits; red tagging of journalists; and the recent matrix released by Malacanang accusing journalists of plotting the ouster of President Duterte.

Journalists have not taken these sitting down. Alternative media groups have filed a civil case against IT companies found to be behind the distributed denial of service attacks. Rappler has questioned the coverage ban imposed by Duterte. Media groups named in the so-called matrix have exposed and condemned the fakery.