NPANightShift | Netizens scorn Bato, ‘former rebel’ claims

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens turned to social media to debunk the claim of self-proclaimed former New People’s Army (NPA) members who testified at the Senate how they were recruited by what they called as front organizations to take up arms against the government.

At the hearing on Aug. 14 conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs led by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Agnes Reano, an alleged former member of the NPA, said that at the age of 13, she was recruited by the Alliance of Students Against Tuition Fee Increase in the 1980s at the Ateneo de Naga University. She claimed she was a “student by day, NPA by night.”

Netizens reacted and created the hashtag, #NPANightShift, which was number 2 in the Philippines on Twitter on Aug 14.

“Kawawa naman si Bato, yung pinaghirapang ‘plot twist’ sa hearing, ginawang katatawanan lang ng kabataang netizens na alam ang katotohanan,” said Anakbayan spokesperson Alex Danday in a statement. (Poor Bato, young netizens who know the truth only laughed at his ‘plot twist’ during the hearing.)

Last week, Dela Rosa presented parents of activists who accused Anakbayan of kidnapping their children. Two of them has faced the media to refute the allegation.

“The patently ridiculous claims of Bato and his bogus surrenderees have been exposed as lies. Ang hirap naman yatang maging estudyante sa umaga tapos NPA sa gabi, paano ang time management nun? Traffic pa,” Danday said.

Many used sarcasm and wit to what they find as ridiculous claim of Reano.

Some posted how they were rushing to get to their night duty and how it can be a requirement to find a job.

How me and my rebel bois look like running towards the mountains after our classes are done #NPANightShift pic.twitter.com/JRckh2uLaS — Himbo Medic (@doktorhuetter) August 16, 2019

Me when i am not late for my #NPANightShift pic.twitter.com/5pIofPyMwW — Tey Lopez #AgroecologyNow (@incendiarytey) August 16, 2019

the grab driver after i told him im going to be late for my #NPANightShift pic.twitter.com/Po8rh8uvCP — ?? ?? ?? #TanggolWikaAtBayan (@joshxvalentin) August 14, 2019

LOOK: Sarah Elago, Anj Reyes and Mench Tilendo leading the departure of thousands of students for #NPANightShift pic.twitter.com/Df8rGnVGys — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) August 14, 2019

Me during job interview; Interviewer: Why should we hire you? Me: because I am hardworking Ma’am. Estudyante po ako dati sa umaga, NPA sa gabi.#NPANightShift — Aene Dem April #SaveLumadSchools #SaveOurSchools (@aenehatesyou) August 15, 2019

Companies with night shifts:

-Convergys

-Accenture

-Concentrix

-Telus

-Sykes

-New People’s Army#NPANightShift — Markneel (@kneelsanity) August 14, 2019

Going straight to school after the #NPANightShift, I spotted this at my favorite photocopying booth. Maybe a timely reminder na walang night shift, day shift when it comes to serving the people ? pic.twitter.com/kMQbuMEpaS — Lisa Ito (@lisa_looking_in) August 16, 2019

Some netizens also criticized the hearing led by Dela Rosa.

#NPANightShift trending because the kids are calling out this government’s stupendous stupidity. That’s what you get for telling them kids that they don’t have a mind of their own they can be brainwashed. — Karen Faith (@aembermango) August 14, 2019

It’s 1:30 am, I have a 7:30 am class later and I’m here laughing my ass off to #NPANightShift tweets. I love it when the youth makes fun of this dumb and oppressive government. pic.twitter.com/E4i6nzHPPX — biHOElogist para sa bayan at bangtan (@MyHopeHobiHobi) August 14, 2019

“Senator” Bato acting curious, concerned, and surprised with the lies told at his mini but well planned circus? This is a planned attack against the youth activists so that Duterte and his minions can continue with their killings, treachery for China, etc.#NPANightShift — E R R O N #DefendNegros (@ErronHernandez_) August 14, 2019

From how we highlight of the absurdity of the baseless and absurd narrative of the #NPANightShift, it is clear that the task of the Senate Circus is to just provide bullshit propaganda to scare the students from joining militant groups. CLOWNS ? — ? James Carwyn #OustDuterteNOW (@JCRWYN) August 14, 2019