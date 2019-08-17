#NPANightShift | Netizens scorn Bato, ‘former rebel’ claims

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL
Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Netizens turned to social media to debunk the claim of self-proclaimed former New People’s Army (NPA) members who testified at the Senate how they were recruited by what they called as front organizations to take up arms against the government.

At the hearing on Aug. 14 conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs led by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Agnes Reano, an alleged former member of the NPA, said that at the age of 13, she was recruited by the Alliance of Students Against Tuition Fee Increase in the 1980s at the Ateneo de Naga University. She claimed she was a “student by day, NPA by night.”

Netizens reacted and created the hashtag, #NPANightShift, which was number 2 in the Philippines on Twitter on Aug 14.

Kawawa naman si Bato, yung pinaghirapang ‘plot twist’ sa hearing, ginawang katatawanan lang ng kabataang netizens na alam ang katotohanan,” said Anakbayan spokesperson Alex Danday in a statement. (Poor Bato, young netizens who know the truth only laughed at his ‘plot twist’ during the hearing.)

Last week, Dela Rosa presented parents of activists who accused Anakbayan of kidnapping their children. Two of them has faced the media to refute the allegation.

“The patently ridiculous claims of Bato and his bogus surrenderees have been exposed as lies. Ang hirap naman yatang maging estudyante sa umaga tapos NPA sa gabi, paano ang time management nun? Traffic pa,” Danday said.

Many used sarcasm and wit to what they find as ridiculous claim of Reano.

Some posted how they were rushing to get to their night duty and how it can be a requirement to find a job.

Some netizens also criticized the hearing led by Dela Rosa.

