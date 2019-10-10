Netizens hit Panelo’s ‘insensitivity to commuters’

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL
Bulatlat.com

MANILA – “There is no transportation crisis,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing in Malacanang, which drew flak from the riding public.

To their dismay, fuming netizens did not mince words against the government and took to social media their disgust saying that no hardworking Filipino deserves this adversity. They also stressed that those who refuse to accept that there is transportation crisis in the Philippines are “detached from reality.”

Panelo quickly belied this and said that he is aware of what the riding public is enduring. This is why he accepted the challenge to commute on his way to work on Friday.

Netizens said Panelo should take the train on a rush hour and without bodyguards.

‘Transportation woes only affect the poor therefore there’s no crisis’

It is only the poor who are affected by the lack of efficient mass transportation in the capital; for the government officials who are mostly comfortable in their private cars, there is no transportation crisis in the Philippines.

For most commuters, they have done their best to be punctual by leaving their houses as early as 4:00 a.m. so that they can make it on time at work or at school.


Some also shared how hellish their commute is.


‘New jet for the President amid transportation woes’

Netizens also did not take sitting down the news of the government’s procurement of Gulfstream G280, a P2 billion worth jet that would fly President Duterte and other senior government officials. Based on reports, the jet is set for delivery next year.

In his tweet, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Renato Reyes Jr. explained that the current situation of mass transportation is a result of “decades of neglect and profit-driven projects.”

