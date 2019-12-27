Halad sa kaadlawan

By TOMAS TALLEDO

Hukas na mangitngit nga kadulom

Kay mabatian hutik sang kaagahon

Ang taliwis nga busilak sa Sidlangan

Nagakihad itum nga kalangit-langitan

Sa pagtukod rebulto sang mga bagani

Bonifacio, Luna, Mabini: mga halad

Sa rebolusyon nga nagapadayon

Subong, magaatubang sa Bulutlakan

Ang ila matadlong nga mga panulok

Walay pangalag-ag, walay kahadluk

Buhi sa dughan kag utok sang tanan

Ang martsa padulong sa kadalag-an!

Anniversary Gift

English version by the author

The black Noh mask is no more

For the morning’s lilted whispers

And sharp Eastern rays of the Sun

Sliced the grayish face of the sky

When sculpting busts of our heroes

Bonifacio, Luna, Mabini: offerings

Of our continuing Revolution here

And now, they be oriented to Sunrise

Gazing at one and straight direction

Without hesitations, yes without fear

Pulsating in our hearts and mind

Marching onward until sure Victory!