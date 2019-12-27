Halad sa kaadlawan

By TOMAS TALLEDO
Hukas na mangitngit nga kadulom
Kay mabatian hutik sang kaagahon
Ang taliwis nga busilak sa Sidlangan
Nagakihad itum nga kalangit-langitan
Sa pagtukod rebulto sang mga bagani
Bonifacio, Luna, Mabini: mga halad
Sa rebolusyon nga nagapadayon
Subong, magaatubang sa Bulutlakan
Ang ila matadlong nga mga panulok
Walay pangalag-ag, walay kahadluk
Buhi sa dughan kag utok sang tanan
Ang martsa padulong sa kadalag-an!
Anniversary Gift
English version by the author
The black Noh mask is no more
For the morning’s lilted whispers
And sharp Eastern rays of the Sun
Sliced the grayish face of the sky
When sculpting busts of our heroes
Bonifacio, Luna, Mabini: offerings
Of our continuing Revolution here
And now, they be oriented to Sunrise
Gazing at one and straight direction
Without hesitations, yes without fear
Pulsating in our hearts and mind
Marching onward until sure Victory!