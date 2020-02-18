Groups condemn discrimination vs. transgender, push for passage of SOGIE bill

LGBTQIA+ group Bahaghari condemned the said police operation, saying it “disgustingly reeks of discrimination and transphobia, and the invalidation of the gender identity of trans women.”

By JOHN AARON MARK MACARAEG

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Various groups are enraged over Makati police’s so-called “Oplan X-Men,” inviting transgender people to the police station for alleged “profiling.”

In a video https://www.facebook.com/Nell.lukyanova/posts/3378325512183740?_rdc=1&_rdr posted on Facebook February 15, a group of people could be seen arguing with a policeman who was insisting on inviting a transgender woman to their headquarters. When asked why, the police repeatedly answered “for profiling” without explanation.

LGBTQIA+ group Bahaghari condemned the said police operation, saying it “disgustingly reeks of discrimination and transphobia, and the invalidation of the gender identity of trans women.”

“The arrests are also based on the stereotyping of the gender expression of trans women, whom the PNP [Philippine National Police] derisively refer to as ‘ladyboys,’ and are then tagged immediately as prostitutes to be profiled in the police’s supposed ‘anti-trafficking’ scheme,” Bahaghari said.

Following the incident, Gabriela Women’s Party filed House Bill 6294 or an act seeking to prohibit “discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression.”

Gabriela said, “The name of the police operation itself banks on a very derogatory tone that invites further discrimination and marginalization of trans people.”

The HB 6294 or SOGIE Bill was authored by Rep. Arlene D. Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party), Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Partylist), and Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Partylist).

Later yesterday, Makati Police Chief confirmed the relief of two cops who appeared in the Facebook video, namely Patrolman Timmy Paez and Police Corporal Juliel Ata.

Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa, meanwhile, said there was nothing wrong about the invitation of the Makati police, adding it is part of its campaign against crimes.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) also called out the incident and immediately promised an investigation.

“This recent incident further highlights the violence and harassment experienced everyday by the LGBTQI community because of their sexual orientation and gender identity and stresses the need to pass the SOGIE Equality Bill to bar and penalise all forms of discrimination against anyone, even including those who identify as straight,” CHR Spokesperson Jacqueline Ann De Guia said in a statement.