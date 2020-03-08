SMC offers cash for Bulacan fisherfolk to leave homes

“The SMC is not only taking away our homes and livelihood but our entire community.”

By MARLO MADRIGAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Residents of a coastal community within the proposed location of a private international airport project claimed San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has offered them P250,000 each to leave their homes.

In an online statement, Save Taliptip said representatives from Ramon Ang’s corporation held a public consultation with some of the fisherfolk in Taliptip town, Bulakan last March 5.

Before the residents can get the cash offer, they need to tear down their houses themselves. An estimated 5,000 fisherfolk stand to lose livelihood and homes in SMC’s $14-million plus airport project.

Last December, the advocacy group reported the entry of elements from the military’s 48th Infantry Battalion in Taliptip. Since then, the residents said they have been experiencing intimidation and threats.

The group revealed that the soldiers were threatening them of being excluded from SMC’s housing should they keep on protesting the airport construction.

Samahan ng mga Mangingisda at Mamamayan sa Latian ng Bulacan leader Teody Bacon said in the statement, “The SMC is not only taking away our homes and livelihood but our entire community.”

According to a report, the Bulacan International Airport project has secured the approvals of the Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General. However, the project’s proponents still need to answer some clarifications raised by the Finance department.