Groups urge Congress to uphold of democracy

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Progressive organizations held protest actions in front of House of Representatives calling on legislators to uphold democracy, March 10.

The Lower House held hearings on anti-terror bill, proposed mandatory military training for high school and college students, and bills on the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan maintained that the consolidated version of anti-terror bill is tantamount to state terrorism.

Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago, meanwhile, lambasted the militarization of schools as this would violate academic freedom and democratic rights.

In the afternoon, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) held a program in support of ABS-CBN franchise.

NUJP Director Kath Cortez said the repression against the media has intensified under Duterte, citing 15 journalists killed since Duterte assumed office.

Cortez said the anti-terror bill will send a chilling effect among media practitioners.

In her solidarity statement, Lisa Ito, secretary general of Concerned Artists of the Philippines (CAP) said jobs, rights and freedom are interconnected.