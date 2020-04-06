Vendor gives goto to poor residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

“Helping one another is very important during these times. Many have lost their sources of livelihood due to the lockdown.”

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Residents of Barangay UP Campus lined up for free goto (porridge) on Sunday afternoon.

Even with lesser income, Albert Esguerra, 47, owner of Goto ni Ambet, still wants to help others.

Esguerra shared how the enhanced community quarantine affected his business. “Before we could sell as much as eight pots of goto. Nowadays, we could not even sell one pot for the entire day.”

Esguerra and his wife decided to provide free goto while they still have some ingredients. “Helping one another is very important during these times. Many have lost their sources of livelihood due to the lockdown,” Esguerra said.

“We were planning to do this for a very long time now but we hesitated because we wanted to avoid giving the public the reason to go out and to attract the virus by physical contact,” he said.

He put up a sign that reads, “Pakiusap po. Layo-layo po tayo.” (Please. Let’s maintain distance from one another)

An estimate of 200 individuals were given free goto.