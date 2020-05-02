Iloilo 42 released on bail

The Iloilo City Regional Trial Court Branch 35 granted the petition for bail and ordered the release of the 42.

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The 42 activists and members of the community media who were arrested in Jaro, Iloilo City yesterday have been released from detention early evening, May 2.

Judge Daniel Antonio Gerado Amular of the Iloilo City Regional Trial Court Branch 35 granted the petition for bail and ordered the release of the 42. They posted bail amounting to P12,000 each.

The activists were arrested by the police while they were holding a protest caravan condemning the killing of Bayan Muna leader Jory Porquia. Seven journalists covering the protest caravan were also brought to the police station.



Among those arrested were Porquia’s daughter, Krisma Niña, Iglesia Filipina Independiente priest Marco Sulayao, Atty. Angelo Karlo Guillen of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers-Iloilo and seven members of the community media from Panay Today, Sine Panaysayon, and Dampig Katarungan.

They were charged with violation of Batas Pambansa 880, disobedience to persons in authority, Republic Act 11332 or the Law on Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases, and Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.