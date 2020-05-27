‘Magiting’ | Filipino artists pay tribute to frontliners

About 50 musicians both here and abroad collaborated under the umbrella of Musika Publiko to produce “Magiting”

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — A community of Filipino musicians, composers, music producers, and music enthusiasts paid tribute to frontliners who are risking their lives as the country confronts the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Magiting,” about 50 Filipino musicians both here and abroad collaborated with Musika Publiko to produce the song written by Jaime Hernandez. This was part of the online fundraising Tugtugan Para sa Kalusugan, sponsored by the Citizens’ Disaster Response Center, where about 200 Filipino musicians joined.

“Producing the song within the framework of the current lockdown and restrictions to mobility, plus the physical distance of each and every participant was very challenging. But Musika Publiko was able to maximize technology and innovative music production techniques in putting Magiting together,” the Musika Publiko said.

The group described its musical arrangement as a “fusion of providing space to every musician so that they are uniquely heard throughout the song while creating a powerful impact when voices come together, united in chorus.”

Through the heartfelt song with a message, “salamat sa inyong pagsisikap,” Musika Publiko called on to ensure people’s health and welfare in the time of crisis.

As of May 19, 2020, a total of 2,315 frontline health workers have contracted the virus; 974 have already recovered while 35 died of the disease since May 11, 2020.