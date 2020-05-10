Beyond the virus: COVID-19 Special Coverage

Updated April 27, 2020 9:02 a.m.

Globally, more than 2.5 million people have been afflicted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), killing thousands both here and abroad. But the pandemic is deadlier than one can imagine not just because of the virus itself but how governments around the world are turning to militaristic approach to avert the crisis.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a virtual marching order to “shoot dead” those who violate quarantine protocols. The lockdown is seen as a bid to quell the people’s unrest over the government’s poor response. The crisis has also further exposed the double standards and impunity under the Duterte administration.

Below are Bulatlat‘s coverage on COVID-19.

Special reports revisit the deteriorating public health system in the country. Tributes, too, were paid to health workers serving in the frontlines.

Instead of providing due services and mass testing, the Duterte administration turned into militarist approach in addressing the pandemic. Amid the lockdown, Bulatlat looked into various human rights violations and the impact of government response to the lives of Filipino people.

The plight of political prisoners was also brought to the fore amid reports of double standards during the lockdown.

Long standing problems on the lack of basic social services and the wide economic divide were also highlighted.

Bulatlat also took note of the intensified repression against media.

In this timeline, Bulatlat enumerates all attempts to curtail free speech and press freedom while the country is placed under the enhanced community quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Various groups took the initiative to help those in need – from providing educational campaigns to warm meals, and seeking urgent actions from the government.

