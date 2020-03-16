No social distancing for commuters on 2nd day of quarantine

“To those who are reducing this as ‘matigas ang ulo,’ kindly check not only your body temperature but also your privilege. Making people choose between ‘not spreading the virus’ and ‘magtrabaho para may makain ang pamilya’ is never fair.”

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Authorities ordered the public to observe social distancing on their way to work. But on Monday, March 16, the first day of work week and second day of community quarantine, several netizens pointed out that government measures against COVID-19 prove futile.

Netizens posted about their situation while in borders going out of Metro Manila. Motorcycle riders were in close distance and commuters were also jampacked in bus stations.

Some netizens expressed their dismay at employers who did not implement “work from home” scheme. Others sympathized with others who have no choice but to report to work.

Passengers from Calamba City, Laguna, 5:11 AM. This is really a hassle ride, Sta Cruz buses will directly stop at Sta. Rosa and will wait again for another bus going to Metro Manila. Please be safe everyone! #MMQuarantine pic.twitter.com/gtnr5AgUdm — JP (@JPinex22) March 16, 2020

“Mga bobo. Di marunong sumunod sa gobyerno.” Insensitive. Obviously, 90% of the people you see here are left with no choice. How can you do social distancing when you have to fight your way into getting a ride just to go to work? #MMQuarantine pic.twitter.com/BCwCs2oCtg — JAYVEE (@jayveephi) March 16, 2020

passenger’s from guadalupe cannot ride the bus due to the implemented social distancing,, 23 lang pwede nila isakay ? #MMQuarantine pic.twitter.com/2qdsYJbdbS — ?ch?* ? (@yoonttalgi) March 15, 2020

This is not the social distancing that the #MMQuarantine guidelines call for ? I sympathise with Metro Manila residents who have to report for work at this time. I’m inclined to agree with Rep. Joey Salceda, at least one week work suspension is necessary to “flatten the curve” https://t.co/mSIcP2ndSC — Battle Hawke (@BattleHawke9) March 16, 2020

The Philippine administration’s responses belittle the larger issues that complicate the virus outbreak. This is what happens when you value profit more than health and welfare. Offices must stop work, ensure employment protection, and pay wages. #MMQuarantine https://t.co/kwl3XG1baJ — Wilfred Lucas (@wilflucas) March 16, 2020

On March 14, Department of Transportation (DOTr) has imposed a passenger capacity limit and a one-seat-apart policy for all modes of public transportation in Metro Manila.

Public utility jeepneys for the meantime are no longer allowed to have more than half of its regular capacity, including the driver. Public utility buses are allowed to carry 25 passengers or less only, including the driver and conductor.

There should be no more than four passengers for transportations such as taxi, transportation network vehicle services (TNVS), including the driver. Meanwhile, UV express should have no more than six passengers inside, including the driver.

However, as of this writing, a report said the DOTr is now considering a total ban on public transportation while the National Capital Region is under a community quarantine.

*Featured image courtesy of Mj Rodriguez