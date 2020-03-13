Groups want free, accessible healthcare not troop deployment

MANILA — Progressive groups held a protest action today, March 13 at the Boy Scout Circle condemning President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement yesterday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Women’s group Gabriela said that military deployment is not the answer to prevent the pandemic, and instead called on the government to provide free, accessible healthcare and concrete solutions for the marginalized sectors which are the most affected in this situation.

“No work, no pay, would the lockdown resolve the fact that we don’t get paid if we don’t work?” one of the protesters said.

The groups maintained social distancing as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Text and photos by REIN TARINAY

