2 of 6 detained jeepney drivers, COVID-19 positive

By AARON MACARAEG

Bulatlat.com

MANILA– Two of the six jeepney drivers arrested and detained for seven to eight days tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Caloocan City 2nd District Representative Egay Erice broke the news in a Facebook post early morning of Wednesday, June 17. The Piston 6 were arrested June 2 while holding a protest action demanding the resumption of their operations. Police claimed they violated the protocol for physical distancing and placed them in a cramped detention cell with 153 inmates. The situation in jail, according to transport group Piston “gave the jeepney drivers higher risks of contracting the coronavirus disease.” The group added that Piston 6 did not have access to clean water while in jail.

In a statement, Piston said they have already initiated health protocols among concerned members of the group. The names of the two COVID-19 positive jeepney drivers is not disclosed.

One of the arrested is 72-yeard-old Elmer Cordero. Erice said, however, that Cordero tested negative of the virus.

Piston reiterated their call for the continuation of their operation. Piston’s online petition has already gathered over 30,000 signatures.A donation drive was also initiated by Piston to help the families of affected jeepney drivers.