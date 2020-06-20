Barangay captain in Laguna shot dead

“It is distressing that the community of barangay San Antonio would lose somebody like Hon. Froilan Reyes, especially now when his leadership is needed during a time of great crisis brought about by COVID-19.”

By JUSTIN UMALI

Bulatlat.com

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – The captain of barangay San Antonio, Kalayaan, Laguna was shot dead by unknown assailants while driving his vehicle along the Longos, Kalayaan, June 18.

Froilan Reyes, 48, was shot around 1 p.m. by motorcycle-riding gunmen before escaping towards the municipality of Lumban. Reyes was brought to Pagsanjan Medical Center but passed away while undergoing treatment.

Known to residents by his nickname “Kawing”, he is survived by his wife and two children.

An investigation is currently underway regarding the incident. In the meantime, friends, family, and groups have come out to offer condolences and support.

Friends and neighbors of Reyes took to posting on social media, offering their condolences while also calling for justice. One resident, Jhed Lualhati, described Reyes as “one of the nicest people they met” and “a joker.”

Human rights watchdog Karapatan Southern Tagalog offered their condolences, calling Reyes a “gallant community leader.” The group speculated that the shooting may have been political in nature in light of Reyes’ “advocacies in the community.”

“It is distressing that the community of barangay San Antonio would lose somebody like Hon. Froilan Reyes, especially now when his leadership is needed during a time of great crisis brought about by COVID-19,” said Kyle Salgado, spokesperson for Karapatan ST.

Reyes was also the president of the Association of Barangay Captains in Kalayaan.

In Echague, Isabela, a similar incident also occurred when barangay captain Rogelio Sacro of barangay Busilelao, June 19. Sacro was driving his tricycle on his way home when he was shot in barangay Dammang East by unknown assailants past noon.

Echague Mayor Francis Faustino Dy has offered a reward of P500,000 for information leading to the arrest of the assailants.

In both cases, investigations are still currently underway.