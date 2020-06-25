To quarantined filmmakers who never met Lino Brocka

By SARI DALENA

To the young filmmaker who never met Lino Brocka,

Whose thesis films are disrupted by the pandemic,

Who cannot attend film festivals,

Who are struggling to write scripts in their homes,

Who are streaming movies at 2 in the morning

Whose film grant cannot be released

Who cannot do an internship

Whose film project has been cancelled indefinitely

Who cannot go out to shoot documentaries

Instead

You choose to stay home to keep healthy and fight the virus

You slip on a face mask and make the sign of the cross

You go out for food and medicine runs for your family

You sell products online

You bake cookies and cupcakes to earn

You upload your films to help raise money for PPEs

You pick up the guitar and sing again

You dance on TikTok to entertain your friends

You are not worried if you are not productive

You start painting again

You exercise with your Mom and Dad and post it on FB

You start planting vegetables even in small pots

You take photos of the blooms

You cuddle with your pet

You attend zoom meetings in pajamas

You cut hair instead of editing videos

You reconnect with your old friends and classmates

You run out of beer and panic

You wait for the Monday press conference from Malacañang

Then weeks of lockdown turn into months

No mass testing

Your friend’s mother dies of pneumonia

Your young filmmaker friend in New York dies of Covid-19

The biggest network is shut down

Your screen turns black

Your friends lose their jobs

Your beloved film mentor dies of sickness in Bacolod

Your sister is heartbroken, you cannot hug her

Your mother has a bout of pneumonia, you cannot visit her

You stop watching Monday night press conferences

You get sick listening to the President’s gibberish

70 days into quarantine

You try not to give up

You are not feeling strong

You are seething with anger

You talk to your plants and pray

You remind yourself you are a filmmaker

You remember your duty as an artist:

“The artist is always a participant.

He tries to be true not only to his craft but also to himself.

For it is the supreme duty of the artist to investigate the truth,

no matter what forces attempt to hide it.”

This is how you meet Lino Brocka in the time of lockdown and oppression.

The author dedicate this to her students including thesis advisees.