Body Snatchers, Eaters of the Dead

a poem in honor of Randall Echanis

by TOMAS TALLEDO

Away from

our tuneful laughters

and love of life and land —

you malevolence of the dank,

dark prowlers of orphans,

widows

and hapless cadavers

Vade Satanas!

back to your stations precincts

headquarters camps barracks

to curl hide and remorse

why you stole the white lily souls

of Kian de los Santos, Randy

Malayao, now, Randall Echanis

You’ll be forever cursed,

be wiped away in distant

outposts

like the Pahlavi’s SAVAK,

dipped in the boiling Phlegethon

of 30,000 blood you drained

as the enemy of innocence

Hour comes

when mouths ears eyes will

laugh

over fates of tyrants and

murderers

We will dance sweetest La Jota on their graves.