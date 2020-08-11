Body Snatchers, Eaters of the Dead

a poem in honor of Randall Echanis
by TOMAS TALLEDO
Away from
our tuneful laughters
and love of life and land —
you malevolence of the dank,
dark prowlers of orphans,
widows
and hapless cadavers
Vade Satanas!
back to your stations precincts
headquarters camps barracks
to curl hide and remorse
why you stole the white lily souls
of Kian de los Santos, Randy
Malayao, now, Randall Echanis
You’ll be forever cursed,
be wiped away in distant
outposts
like the Pahlavi’s SAVAK,
dipped in the boiling Phlegethon
of 30,000 blood you drained
as the enemy of innocence
Hour comes
when mouths ears eyes will
laugh
over fates of tyrants and
murderers
We will dance sweetest La Jota on their graves.