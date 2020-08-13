Urban poor in Quezon City left out from gov’t aid since March

With the Philippine government set to provide the next wave of aid for pandemic-hit Filipinos, residents of urban poor community in Payatas, Quezon City said they received none since March.

In a protest action yesterday, Aug. 12, the Pinagkaisang Lakas ng Mamamayan, a grassroots organization of Payatas residents, said the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the lead government agency in providing aid to the poor and displaced workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has yet “to address the needs of the many left out of social assistance.”

As of 2015, Payatas ranked fifth as the most populous village in the National Capital Region.

Residents observed minimum health standards during their protest action, including wearing of face masks and practicing of physical distancing.

Photo courtesy of Kadamay

Text by Janess Ann J. Ellao

