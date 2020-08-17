Activist gunned down in Bacolod

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Bacolod-based activist and former political prisoner Zara Alvarez was killed today, Aug. 17.

Alvarez of the Negros Island Health Integrated Program was gunned down Eroreco village in Bacolod City at 8:00 p.m.

She was among the frequently red-tagged activists in Negros island. In 2018, her name and photo appeared in posters in the streets of Negros as one of the alleged ranking officials of the Communist Party of Philippines.

Alvarez was arrested in 2012 and was released on bail in 2014. The trumped up charge against her was recently dismissed.