Honoring press freedom heroes

Bulatlat pays tribute to the press freedom heroes who courageously defied the Marcos dictatorship through their brave journalism and, for some, through their active involvement in the underground movement that helped topple Marcos.

Forty-eight years since the declaration of Martial Law by Ferdinand Marcos, the new tyrant muzzles the press, terrorizes citizens with draconian laws, and kills and imprisons those who dare criticize his policies. We say #NeverAgain, #NeverForget, #DefendPressFreedom, #FightTyranny

Graphics by: Aaron Macaraeg

