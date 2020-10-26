LOOK: Netizens say #NoToRedTagging #YesToRedLipstick

By REIN TARINAY
Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Women, supporters and allies show their solidarity after a government official tagged several celebrities as communists. They turned to social media to fight the red tag with red.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade issued veil threats against Liza Soberano after the actress served as a guest speaker in a Gabriela Youth webinar. Parlade said Soberano might suffer the fate of Josephine Lapira who died in 2017 in an alleged encounter between government troops and New People’s Army (NPA) fighters.

Actress Angel Locsin and 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray, both outspoken in their advocacy, were also attacked by paid trolls.

@therealangellocsin @lizasoberano @catriona_gray pic.twitter.com/9qR8SSootN

— Tarantadong Kalbo (@KevinKalbo) October 24, 2020

