LOOK: Netizens say #NoToRedTagging #YesToRedLipstick

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Women, supporters and allies show their solidarity after a government official tagged several celebrities as communists. They turned to social media to fight the red tag with red.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade issued veil threats against Liza Soberano after the actress served as a guest speaker in a Gabriela Youth webinar. Parlade said Soberano might suffer the fate of Josephine Lapira who died in 2017 in an alleged encounter between government troops and New People’s Army (NPA) fighters.

Actress Angel Locsin and 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray, both outspoken in their advocacy, were also attacked by paid trolls.

@therealangellocsin @lizasoberano @catriona_gray pic.twitter.com/9qR8SSootN

Stick it to the man ? pic.twitter.com/2XABGonEGF Locsin’s sister Angela Colmenares was also targeted by the trolls, labeling her as “communist-terrorist.” — Angela Colmenares (@ellacolmenares) October 23, 2020

dahil sabi ng anak kong si Lyka, #YesToRedLipstick and #notoredtagging in support of our empowered Filipinas. #DarnaDiKaNagiisa pic.twitter.com/gaWSkD40jI — Pia Magalona ? #DefendOurFreedom (@piamagalona) October 23, 2020

— Tarantadong Kalbo (@KevinKalbo) October 24, 2020

Hindi ako NPA o parte ng terrorist org. I am a duly elected youth partylist representative?@KabataanPL is entrusted with a mandate to raise the voices of the marginalized and underrepresented, and not to be a mere mouthpiece of a ruling regime?#NoToRedTagging #YesToRedLipstick pic.twitter.com/GYxCtTNCw8 Activists who have been repeatedly labeled as terrorists also condemned Parlade’s tactics, saying it endangers lives. — Sarah Elago (@sarahelago) October 23, 2020

#YesToRedLipstick #NoToRedTagging In solidarity with empowered women and in support of Filipinos who are trying to be silenced by the powers that be. — Tinay Palabay (@TinayPalabay) October 23, 2020