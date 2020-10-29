Ombudsman junks raps filed by Mindanao journo against police, military

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA– The Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the administrative and criminal charges filed by veteran journalist Fidelina Margarita “Ging” Valle against 17 military and police officers who arrested and detained her for almost 12 hours last June 2019.

According to the ruling, the Ombudsman found no substantial evidence for the grave misconduct and grave abuse of authority Valle filed against her captors.

“Even if the Ombudsman dismissed the case, it doesn’t change the fact that the PNP [Philippine National Police] and top leaders have admitted their folly when their minions arrested me,“ Valle told Bulatlat in an online interview.

Valle added that while she did not have any illusion that her complaints will be heard, she said she just wanted to get the justice she deserves.

Only two perpetrators, Pol. Col. Tom P.Tuazon and Pol. Capt. Moh Madzie-Aziz K. Mukaram, were held liable for the administrative case of simple neglect of duty. The two were suspended for three months without pay.

“Of course this decision is revolting,” added Valle. “They totally ignored command responsibility.”

Valle is keen on filing her motion for reconsideration within the week.

“We are entitled to assert what is right,” Valle said.

Valle, a columnist for Davao Today, was arrested while waiting for her fight at Laguindingan Airport on June 9, 2019. She was served a the warrant of arrest issued against Elsa Renton alias Tina Maglaya and Fidelina Fidelina Margarita Valle for arson and multiple murder with quadruple frustrated murder and damage to government property. Due to public pressure, Valle was released after 12 hours. Authorities later claimed it was a case of mistaken identity.