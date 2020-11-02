First ever Digital Security Policy and Guidelines for Filipino Journalists launched

MANILA — “The ubiquity of technology demands heightened security.”

Bulatlat launched this week the first Digital Security Policy and Guidelines for Filipino Journalists.

A product of a series of digital security training, and consultations with Filipino community journalists, the handbook provides vital information on digital security and recommends a standard policy not just for individual journalists and media workers but also for various media organizations.

As written in the preface by Bulatlat Associate Editor Danilo Arao, “The ubiquity of technology demands heightened security.”

“That this is being produced amid a repressive regime makes it even more relevant as the media continue to be under attack from those who should protect and uphold press freedom and other basic freedoms,” Arao said.

The initiative is in partnership with Internews.

Aside from the Policy and Guidelines, Bulatlat also produced vlogs tackling digital rights and security

