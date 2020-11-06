Activists launch #RollyPH relief ops

KMP is seeking urgent donations and support to aid farmers in need of immediate relief — rice, food, relief packs, hygiene kits, drinking water, clothes, sleeping kits, and medicines. A more long-term rehabilitation effort is also needed and farmers and fisherfolk will need seeds and seedlings, farm tools, farm animals, bancas and fishing equipment, and production subsidies.

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — In the past months, progressive groups and human rights defenders have been red-tagged by state agents but this did not stop them from continuing their efforts to help those hit hardest by super typhoon Rolly.

Super typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) left parts of Bicol without electricity, water and telecommunications coverage.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the agricultural damage left by Rolly is now at P2.94 billion, affecting nearly 66,000 hectares of agricultural areas and 32,000 farmers.

A father and son were trapped by the mudflow, while another villager was pinned by a fallen tree. Several villagers remain missing and believed to be buried alive as lahar and forest debris engulfed an estimate of 300 houses in barangay Travesia in Guinobatan, Albay. Guinobatan residents point to quarrying as the cause of the flash floods that inundated several villages.

The Office of Civil Defense Region 5 on Tuesday, November 3, reported 19 people dead in Bicol.

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas launched its Oplan Sagip Kanayunan to warn peasant communities to prepare for the typhoon, to help monitor the damages and effects, and to gather support and donation for typhoon-stricken farmers, fisherfolk, and rural families.

KMP is seeking urgent donations and support to aid farmers in need of immediate relief — rice, food, relief packs, hygiene kits, drinking water, clothes, sleeping kits, and medicines. A more long-term rehabilitation effort is also needed and farmers and fisherfolk will need seeds and seedlings, farm tools, farm animals, bancas and fishing equipment, and production subsidies.

While progressive groups work hard to help fellow Filipino in times of need and uncertainties, Duterte only showed up after Rolly left the Philippine area of responsibility and his military men headed by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., head of Southern Luzon Command, keep on tagging activists as terrorists.

For donations, contact Sagip Kanayunan on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/sagipkanayunan.

Please course through your donations to the following:

CASH DONATIONS THRU: BPI 0853-0845-49 FARMERS ASSISTANCE FOR RESOURCE MGT. EDUCATION & REHABILITATION INC. Branch: Legazpi, Albay

G-CASH Marco S. 09776368386

DROP OFF FOR IN-KIND DONATIONS: Sining Banwa Harong, Door 4 Ala Compound, Orange Street, Sunrise Subdivision, Cruzada, Legazpi City

Here are other relief efforts for victims of super typhoon Rolly.

https://www.altermidya.net/where-to-donate-for-rollyph-victims/