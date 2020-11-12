Netizens use social media to ask for help, donations for #UlyssesPH victims

Netizens utilized the social media to disseminate posts of families who are in need of help or needed to be rescued.

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – #RescuePH trended in social media today, Nov. 12, as reports of families stranded on their rooftops went viral due to the heavy downpour brought about by typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

Netizens utilized the social media to disseminate posts of families who are in need of help or needed to be rescued.

Actress Angel Locsin also appealed to the public to help rescue those who are stranded and donate to those who are affected.

For those who want to do something for the casualties of typhoon #UlyssesPh, you can help and stay in the safety of your home. 1. Check social media for those who needed rescuing.

2. Help them contact #RescuePH @redcross, etc.

3. Donate — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) November 12, 2020

?? 14B Lourdes Street Sta Teresita Village Malanday Marikina City. ?? It’s been an hour na since their last post and hindi pa sila na rerescue please help!! In need sila ng oxygen tank. ??#UNTVNewsAndRescue #UlyssesPH #RescuePHhttps://t.co/GJkHpIUap7 pic.twitter.com/A6s3sfk6LB — Yssa!!? (@J0KENSW8) November 12, 2020

Marikina City is one of the most flooded areas in the capital. Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro admitted in a

television interview that the local government did not expect that the typhoon would bring more rain than the 2009 typhoon Ondoy (international name: Ketsana). The highest water level recorded by the local government today was 22 meters as of 11:00 a.m., higher than Ondoy’s 21.5 meters.

Teodoro said he has already sought assistance from the national government as the local government is already overwhelmed with the number of families to be rescued.

As of 8:00 a.m., Teodoro estimates that there are 5,000 to 6,000 families in the city’s evacuation center.

Non-government organizations have also initiated relief efforts like providing hot meals to the affected families.

TIGNAN: Ang Anakbayan kasama ang iba pang organisasyon ng mga kabataan ay naghahanda ng relief drive para sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong #UlyssesPH#NasanSiDuterte#InutilNaGobyerno#OustDuterteNOW (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XeFsA5h0we — Anakbayan (@anakbayan_ph) November 12, 2020

Donation drives are also ongoing to help those who were devastated by the typhoon.

Latest weather bulletin by Pagasa at to 2:00 p.m. today declared yellow warning in areas such as the National Capital Region, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal. Flooding may still occur in flood prone areas, according to Pagasa.

Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 8 #NCR_PRSD

Weather System: Typhoon ULYSSES

Issued at: 2:00 PM,12 November 2020 pic.twitter.com/6avanc5On2 — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte, in his address to the nation today, said he wanted to swim with the victims of the typhoon but he was being refrained by his soldiers.