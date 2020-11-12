Netizens use social media to ask for help, donations for #UlyssesPH victims

Netizens utilized the social media to disseminate posts of families who are in need of help or needed to be rescued.

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL
Bulatlat.com

MANILA – #RescuePH trended in social media today, Nov. 12, as reports of families stranded on their rooftops went viral due to the heavy downpour brought about by typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco).

Actress Angel Locsin also appealed to the public to help rescue those who are stranded and donate to those who are affected.

Marikina City is one of the most flooded areas in the capital. Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro admitted in a

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro on the ground during in Marikina City. (Photo from the Marikina PIO Facebook page)

television interview that the local government did not expect that the typhoon would bring more rain than the 2009 typhoon Ondoy (international name: Ketsana). The highest water level recorded by the local government today was 22 meters as of 11:00 a.m., higher than Ondoy’s 21.5 meters.

Teodoro said he has already sought assistance from the national government as the local government is already overwhelmed with the number of families to be rescued.

As of 8:00 a.m., Teodoro estimates that there are 5,000 to 6,000 families in the city’s evacuation center.

Non-government organizations have also initiated relief efforts like providing hot meals to the affected families.

Donation drives are also ongoing to help those who were devastated by the typhoon.

Latest weather bulletin by Pagasa at to 2:00 p.m. today declared yellow warning in areas such as the National Capital Region, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal. Flooding may still occur in flood prone areas, according to Pagasa.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte, in his address to the nation today, said he wanted to swim with the victims of the typhoon but he was being refrained by his soldiers. (https://www.bulatlat.com)

