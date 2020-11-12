‘#UlyssesPH worse than Ondoy’ – Marikina residents

Marikina residents stay on their rooftop as typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding in Metro Manila. (Photo by Bernadette Anne Morales)

By BERNADETTE ANNE MORALES
Bulatlat.com

MANILA — For Mercedes Berioles, 74, typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) is worse than typhoon Ondoy (international name: Ketsana), which submerged Marikina City in flood water in 2009.

“This is worse than Ondoy. The pandemic still rages on, which makes it even more difficult for us,” Berioles, a resident of Barangka, Marikina for the past 20 years, said in Filipino.

For Mercedes Berioles, typhoon Ulysses and COVID-19 are double whammy for poor residents of Marikina. (Photo by Bernadette Anne Morales)

Berioles said that she and her family decided not go to the evacuation center for fear of contracting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The same goes true for Jennet Singson, 39. She and her family have opted to stay inside a jeepney as the nearest evacuation center is already full.

Jennet Singson and her family are now staying inside a jeepney as evacuation centers are already full. (Photo by Bernadette Anne Morales)

“Ulysses is worse than Ondoy. The water rose quickly and it took so long before the flood subsided,” Singson said in Filipino.

Marikina is submerged in flood water due to typhoon Ulysses. (Photo by Bernadette Anne Morales)

Most residents have stayed on their rooftop, waiting to be rescued and needing food, water and other essentials.

According to the local government, all 47 evacuation centers in the city are full.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said that roughly 40,000 homes have been fully or partially submerged.

The metal footbridge along Marcos Highway was destroyed by the raging flood. (Photo by Bernadette Anne Morales)

The highest water level recorded by the local government today was 22 meters as of 11:00 a.m., higher than Ondoy’s 21.5 meters.

Barangay volunteers rescue Marikina residents (Photo by Bernadette Anne Morales)

Teodoro said he has already sought assistance from the national government as the local government is already overwhelmed with the number of families to be rescued.(https://www.bulatlat.com)

