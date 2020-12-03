Daughter of slain peace consultant, arrested, detained with 1-month old son

BY AARON MACARAEG

Bulatlat.com

MANILA– Peasant organizations and Anakpawis Partylist denounced the arrest of Amanda Echanis and her one-month old son.

Amanda is the daughter of extrajudicially killed Randall “Ka Randy’ Echanis. She was arrested early morning of December 12, Tuesday, in Baggao, Cagayan.

It was 3:30 a.m. of December 2 when combined forces of police and military raided the house of Isabelo Adviento of Danggayan Dagiti Mannalo ti Cagayan Valley, regional chapter of peasant organization Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, without search warrant. The raiding team showed a search warrant one hour later.

Amanda’s house is just three houses away from Adviento’s and was also raided. She was then arrested together with her one-month old newborn, Randall Emmanuel. She was charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Former Anakpawis Partylist Representative Ariel Casilao condemned what he called as planting of evidence against activist, adding that this not at all new and has been a practice by state forces in an attempt to silence dissent.

Adviento was not at home at the time of the raid. His family members were reportedly ordered to go out of the house during the duration of the search.

The police reportedly found an M16 assault rifle, 1 long plastic magazine for M16 rifle, 1 long steel magazine for M16 Rifle, 6 pieces live ammunition for M16 Rifle, 13 pieces live ammunition for M16 rifle, 1 live ammo for M16 rifle.

“She is with her one-month old newborn. Why would she keep high-powered arms and ammunition that everyone would know would be dangerous to herself and her baby,” Casilao said.

Casilao likened Amanda’s case to those of Reina Mae Nasino and Cora Agovida from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) – Metro Manila and Gabriela respectively.

Casilao said that Echanis, who is a member of Amihan – Cagayan, “is active in campaign for the welfare of small farmers, especially peasant women.”

Adviento, meanwhile, has been active in promoting human rights in the region and handles farmers’ concerns regarding land rights in their community. Of late, he has been busy helping fellow farmers who have been affcted by the massive flooding caused by typhoon Ulysses.

“Before the raid, we have been working extra hours to give victims of typhoon here in our province necessary aid,” Adviento said.

It was only late morning that day of the raid when he knew his house was raided, and his family members including his small children kicked out of the house.

His wife said that when she tried to go inside their house to get hot water, she saw unfamiliar plastic bags in their living room. Adviento believes it contains the evidence used against at him.

“It is the very place where my children would play,” he lamented.

Despite the trumped-up charges, Adviento said that he and his colleagues will continue to “serve the people.”

(Bulatlat.com)