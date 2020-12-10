NDF-Mindanao spokesperson killed in midnight raid

“Ka Joaquin was unarmed and was convalescing. He was detached a few months ago from the main office of the NDF-Mindanao to undergo medical checkups and to recuperate from partial paralysis.”

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Combined forces of the military and police killed Alvin Luque, spokesperson of the National Democratic Front in Mindanao, in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, at around 1 a.m., Dec. 10, according to the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

The CPP in a statement disputed claims of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division that Luque, also known as Ka Joaquin Jacinto, resisted arrest and fought back.

“Ka Joaquin was unarmed and was convalescing. He was detached a few months ago from the main office of the NDF-Mindanao to undergo medical checkups and to recuperate from partial paralysis,” the statement read.

The CPP added that a few months ago, Luque was physically debilitated and could not walk after he underwent intense physical struggles amid heavy enemy operations.

“This dastardly crime must not go unpunished. We seek the entire truth behind Ka Joaquin’s murder and seek an impartial investigation by an independent body,” the revolutionary group said.

His murder is reminiscent of the killing of NDFP consultants Eugenia Magpantay and Agaton Topacio last Nov. 25 in Angono, Rizal.

In the late 1990s and 2000s, Luque became a prominent leader of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in Davao City. Under the Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo administration, he was persistently red-tagged, harassed and charged with trumped-up criminal cases.

In an open letter to the public in 2008, Luque said he decided to take refuge in the guerrilla zones of the New People’s Army to escape political persecution.

The CPP paid its highest tribute to Luque. “He would be remembered by the masses and the Red fighters for his almost constant jolly mood. He would serve as host of small meetings and big gatherings and lead in educational sessions,” the NDFP said.