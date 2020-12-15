Red-tagged doctor, husband killed in Negros Oriental

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — A doctor who had been mistakenly labeled as New People’s Army spokesperson and her husband were gunned down by men riding in tandem this evening.

According to alternative media outfit Paghimutad, Dr. Mary Rose Sancelan, and her husband Edwin Sancelan were shot dead in barangay Calamba, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Dr. Sancelan, Guihulngan’s city health officer and head of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), was included in the hitlist circulated by anti-communist vigilante group Kagubak last year. She was mistakenly tagged as JB Regalado, spokesperson of the New People’s Army in Central Negros, Paghimutad reported.

Five others in the so-called Kagubak hitlist were gunned down in 2019, according to a Senate inquiry on the spate of killings in Negros island.