Balik-Tanaw | The Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, a Reflection

By Sr. GEMMA DINGLASAN

Religious of Good Shepherd

December 27, 2020

The Feast of the Holy Family

PS 128:1-2, 3, 4-5

SIR 3:2-6, 12-14

COL 3:12-21

LK 2:22-40

Inang nagmamahal,

Kumakalinga, nagbibigay-buhay

Araw-araw na pagsubok

Di inaalintanang pagod.

Salamat, aking ina sa pag-ibig na lubos.

Ama, larawan ng tatag

Pangarap na natupad

Pawis at pagod mong sa ‘ki’y lahad

Salamat, aking ama

Sa pag-ibig na laging dama.

Anak akong sa inyo’y di lilimot

Sa bawat damhin ng isip at kibot

Pasasalamat sa inyo, sa kapwa ko idudulot

Upang laging manahan pag-ibig n’yong handog!

Iisa lamang ang Banal na Pamilya

Jose, Hesus at Maria

Ang hamon sa atin paramihin sila

Upang bayan ng Diyos

Mamuhay ng may saya, may pagkakaisa at ganap na hustisya.

Banal na Pamilya, manatili ka sa amin.

My father died twenty-six years ago, my mother followed early this year. Though totally orphan I am not alone. I have with me seven siblings, twenty-five nephews and nieces, a congregation of nuns present in seventy-four countries and the Catholic church with more than one billion members. My family.

As I begin this reflection, I spontaneously wrote the poem above (I wrote only now) as a token of gratitude to my deceased parents. My early notion of family eventually changed as I journey through life. I realized that members of a family are not only bounded by physical or emotional intimacy and blood relation but also by sharing the same vision and faith direction, celebrating the presence of One Spirit, and depending on the Divine Power that gives nourishment and love. This is family.

Being a member of this large Christian family I want to resonate with Simeon as described in today’s Gospel. Not because Simeon had already seen the Messiah that he peacefully and gloriously exclaimed that he can go in peace, I can resonate with his long period of waiting. Though advent is already past and gone and the season of joyful singing is here, the life of our brothers and sisters in this huge family is still in such agony of waiting. Waiting for this pandemic to cease, waiting for the end of this seemingly unending terror attacks in many forms and waiting for families to get reunited because there is no more migration due to hunger and poverty. Like Simeon, I am waiting for the day when I can finally say, my wait is over because I have seen the salvation of my people.

Christmas is inviting us to gaze at the beauty of this baby – the Emmanuel, the Prince of Peace. The One who was sent by the Father so we can easily be connected to God as family – Jesus became our Brother, one like us. Though the wait is not over yet, there is a big hope in our midst because God is with us.