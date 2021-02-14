Love completes

By BEN QUILLOY

I

You were in a mission

To save lives

With that malaria scare

And to be sure that others are cured and healthy.

We were like long lost friends

Finding common friends

Updating on stories

And suddenly we clicked.

Communicating through letters

With words of wisdom and nationalist fervor

Always filled with excitement

Even if it takes forever to read.

I introduced you to my family

And me to yours

And when the final question was asked

The angels sang hallelujah!

United as one

Amidst the intense struggle

But having great faith in love

We can hurdle such.

II

A certain degree of physical separation

Cannot diminish our paradise

Because heaven lies hidden

Within each of us.

You are my oasis

In the vast dry lands

Giving me life saving water

To nourish my soul.

You are my serotonin

Whenever I’m constricted

Running out of bright ideas

In my daily challenges.

You are my endorphin

Creating wonderful lullabies

That lull me to sleep

And waking up refreshed.

You are my dopamine

Allows me to take risks and push limits

Seek and learn new things

To overcome anxiety and fear.

You are my antidote

When afflicted with poisonous thoughts

Release my negativity

And bring back optimistic aura.

You are my sun of freedom

Always warming our hearts

Rising from the horizon

And our love,

Always April*

Ours is not perfect

More separated than together

But unity of will and purpose

Proves stronger than together.

Our love endures

Ensures endless happiness

And faith within each other

You and me,

We are complete!

*Laging Abril, a poem by Amado V. Hernandez for his wife Atang de la Rama.

The poem is from the book Pandayan ng Paninindigan by political prisoner Benito Quilloy.