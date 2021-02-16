SC junks Marcos’ electoral protest vs. Robredo

By DAWN CECILIA PEÑA

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The Supreme Court junked the electoral protest filed by former Senator Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“Out of the 15 members of the Tribunal who were present in today’s meeting, seven members fully concurred in the dismissal while eight concurred in the result,” SC Spokesperson Atty. Brian Hosaka said in a statement.

This referred to the Presidential Electoral Tribunal case, ‘Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., protestant vs Maria Leonor “Leni Daang Matuwid” G. Robredo, prostestee, PET Case No. 005,’ challenging the election and proclamation of incumbent Vice President Robredo in the 2016 national elections, who won by a slim margin of only 263,473 votes.

The SC did not specify who among the magistrates voted for the dismissal and those who voted only in the result, as well as the ponente of the decision.

Atty. Hosaka added, “The SC Public Information Office will upload in the SC website a copy of the resolution of the Tribunal detailing the reason or reasons for the dismissal once available.”