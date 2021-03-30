Who is Joseph Canlas and why is he trending on Twitter?

BY REIN TARINAY
Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Joseph Canlas is a peasant leader and community organizer based in Central Luzon, where he led various campaigns and struggles against landgrabbing and land-use conversion in many farming communities in the region. Early morning today, March 30, he was arrested in Sapang Maisac, Mexico, Pampanga.

In a separate incident, another worker-activist Pol Viuya was arrested in Bamban, Tarlac around the same time. Both of them have been constantly red-tagged, with their names and photos appearing in tarpaulins where they were referred to as so-called “fronts” of the New People’s Army.

This, too, came after a series of killings and arrests in Southern Tagalog, the latest was Dandy Miguel, who was shot dead yesterday in Laguna.

Canlas is a regular news source among many journalists covering issues on agrarian disputes, particularly that of the Hacienda Luisita. In 2013, the peasant leader was among the 11 arrested in Hacienda Luisita while they were conducting a fact-finding mission.

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas said Canlas was brought to Camp Olivas in San Fernando Pampanga.(https://www.bulatlat.com)

