March 29, Reply to a Comrade

By MON RAMIREZ

Last night we had a talk

in a bus filled with people

on their way home.

I talked about the moon

sailing silently on a cloudless sky

And you talked about the trees

on the plaza we passed by.

It is the same moon

which shone upon Chingkangshan

and the Red base at Yenan

It is the same moon

which brightened up the streets of Peking

on the first October

in nineteen-hundred and forty-nine.

Who knows that today

the same moon showers its glow

upon our comrades in the countryside

lighting their way up dangerous mountain trails.

The trees we saw are much the same

as those that shelter our comrades

from the sun and rain and reconnaissance planes.

Moon and trees

though thousands of miles apart

become allies in the people’s war —

Like Wu Kang, too, who will serve us

his cassia-flower brew.

Many years from now

we shall talk about the moon moving triumphantly

across a red sky;

we shall talk about the trees swaying

amidst red banners on the plaza we shall pass by

We shall talk of things

that will stir our hearts

and widen our visions;

and of men becoming god.

Perhaps still in a bus full of people

happily on their way home

to the communes.

November 1976