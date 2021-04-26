Peasant advocates pedal for food, jobs and land

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Artists and advocates of food security, health, and peasant rights led by Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo (SAKA) held a bike protest Sunday, April 25, in support of the workers.

Dubbed as Padyak Pesante, the group demanded for state action on the current crises in employment, sovereignty, and food security.

In a statement, SAKA expressed that it is Duterte’s time to leave Malacañang for blatantly disregarding the needs of the public.

“Duterte’s whose administrative failures have led to the unemployment of 4.5 million Filipinos, record-high numbers of hunger incidence in households nationwide, and unabated increase in reported COVID-19 active cases,”

SAKA called for P10,000 ($207) financial aid to public, workers’ PHP100 ($2) wage relief, a P15,000 ($311) production subsidy for food security frontliners, free mass testing, protection of community pantries and the assertion of PH sovereignty.

Photos by Carlo Manalansan/Bulatlat