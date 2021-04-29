#DuterteTraydor trends on Twitter amid continuing tension in West PH Sea

BY REIN TARINAY
Bulatlat.com

MANILA — #DuterteTraydor (which means Duterte treacherous) trended on Twitter after President Duterte expressed that he is avoiding war with China amid the presence of Chinese vessels in the Philippine territory.

“I’m stating it for the record. We do not want war with China. China is a good friend. Mayroon tayong utang na loob na marami pati yung bakuna natin. (We owe them a debt of gratitude for the COVID-19 vaccine) So China, let it be known, is a good friend and we don’t want trouble with them especially war,” Duterte said in his address to the nation, April 28.

Good friend?

In a statement, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Antonio Carpio said that Filipinos deserve and should demand a president who puts Filipinos first and foremost and who’s willing to defend the Philippine sovereignty.

“Filipinos deserve, and should demand, a President who loves Filipinos first and foremost and who will uncompromisingly defend Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea”

Related story: Bulatlatan: On giving a human face to the PH fight for sovereignty

(https://www.bulatlat.com)

