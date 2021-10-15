Despite not being included in VP Leni’s senatorial slate, Colmenares vows to be ‘strong voice’ for the marginalized

“My resolve to run for the Senate is based on the need to give the poor and marginalized a strong voice in the legislature.”

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Former Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Neri Colmenares said he respects the decision of Vice President Leni Robredo to not include him in her senatorial slate.

In a statement, Colmenares said it is Robredo’s prerogative as presidential aspirant, and that her decision, at this time, “is based on what she thinks is best for the interest of her candidacy.”

“My resolve to run for the Senate is based on the need to give the poor and marginalized a strong voice in the legislature,” he said.

Prior to today’s senate slate announcement, there were reports of ongoing talks between Colmenares, Sonny Matula of Nagkaisa and the Federation of Free Workers, and Alex Lacson of Kapatiran Party and Robredo. Only Lacson, however, made it to Robredo’s slate.

The presidential aspirant earlier vowed to come up with a senatorial slate from different political spectrum in a supposed effort to unite the opposition and defeat the administration’s bets, as well as to frustrate the return of the Marcoses.

Meanwhile, #WeWantNeri trended on social media here as Filipinos expressed their dismay over Robredo’s decision. The said hashtag was at number one spot at 1:00 p.m.

Katrina Stuart Santiago, a writer and a columnist criticized Robredo’s slate saying that “a united opposition is a lie without a leftist.”

A united opposition is a LIE without a Leftist there. At linawin natin na hindi krimen, hindi kahinaan, at hindi problema ang pagiging Left. Ang may problema ‘yung nire-redtag ang Left para patayin sila. #Halalan2022 #WeWantNeri — katrinastuartsantiago (@radikalchick) October 15, 2021

Judy Taguiwalo, former secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said that Makabayan and its forces are important pillars to defeat the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Duterte as they have long been standing up against tyranny, corruption, inefficient pandemic response, and in asserting the right to sovereignty and the due support to the people.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary general Renato Reyes Jr. also asked, “What does it say about building the broadest unity vs Duterte and Marcos, but excluding the forces that represent the marginalized sectors?”

What does it say about building the broadest unity vs Duterte and Marcos, but excluding the forces that represent the marginalized sectors? Medyo asiwa din na parang “paglalabanan” pa ni Neri at Sonny Matula yung last slot. Yung rep ng marginalized ang last to be included. — Renato Reyes, Jr. (@natoreyes) October 15, 2021

“We in Makabayan have always relied on the support of various groups and the people for progressive and pro-people independent candidates like me,” Colmenares added.

He also expressed his gratitude to 1Sambayan for including him in its senatorial slate.

Vice President Leni Robredo’s decision on who to include in her senatorial slate is her prerogative as the Presidential candidate. My non-inclusion in her slate at this time is based on what she thinks is best for the interest of her candidacy. (1/5) — Neri Colmenares (@ColmenaresPH) October 15, 2021

Supporters of Colmenares and even of Robredo meanwhile assure the senatoriable that he will get their votes even if he is not included in the latter’s senatorial line-up.

I will support and vote for @ColmenaresPH . And I will support sa mga kandidato na pinapaniwalaan ko. — PinoyAkoBlog (@PinoyAkoBlog) October 15, 2021