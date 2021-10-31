NDFP in Northeast Mindanao confirms Oris’s death

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Ka Oris is dead, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines in North-East Mindanao Region (NDFP-NEMR) confirmed.

In a statement, NDFP-NEMR spokesperson Maria Malaya said government forces ambushed and killed Oris, born Jorge Madlos, while on board a motorcycle in the town of Impasug-ong Bukidnon last October 29, Friday.

Malaya clarified that 4th Infantry Division commander Brig. Gen. Romeo Brawner’s claim that Oris was killed in an encounter with government soldiers was a lie.

“Ka Oris and his female medic were onboard a motorcycle from the poblacion of the town of Impasug-ong, Bukidnon going towards the national highway where, it is believed, they were ambushed and killed. They never reached the highway,” Malaya said.

The NDFP-NEMR spokesperson said that, according to their sources, there was no gunfight and the military did not conduct an airstrike in the area.

Oris was unarmed and was on his way to a medical treatment, Malaya said.

The prominent revolutionary was publicly known to be suffering from a renal ailment.

Malaya added that the military is still in possession of Oris’s remains.

“We challenge Brig. Gen. Brawner to reveal to the media and the public what really happened, to not be a big liar, for only then can he truly take pride in his achievement of killing Ka Oris,” she said.

Oris was a legendary New People’s Army commander for several decades and was the revolutionary army’s national operational command spokesperson at the time of his death.

NDFP-NEMR said it hopes the Rodrigo Duterte government will allow a public wake for Oris, similar to what Duterte, then Davao City mayor, allowed for Leoncio Pitao in 2015.