PH environment activists demand grassroots solutions to climate crisis at COP26

By JASMIN C. ESPINAS

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Six Filipino environment activists are attending side events and demonstrations at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland to demand grassroots solutions to the ongoing climate crisis.

The delegates are Lia Mai Torres (Center for Environmental Concerns executive director), Beverly Longid (Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation global coordinator), Mitzi Jonelle Tan (Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines convenor and international spokesperson), Jon Bonifacio (National Spokesperson of Saribuhay), Ivan Phell Enrile (IBON International climate justice program manager) and Jennifer Del Rosario-Malonzo (IBON International executive director).

COP26 is hosted by the United Kingdom from November 3 to 12 at the Glasgow Science Centre to unite “the world to tackle climate change” based on earlier resolutions like the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

According to Leon Dulce of the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment, the objective of this meeting is to secure a global net-zero which would result in false climate solutions of governments and corporations as they “try to delay the urgent need to stop the climate crisis at its source.”

Dulce urged world leaders to prioritize the people and the environment over profit, considering that COP26 is dominated by big economies and corporate interests.

“COP26 reflects the realities that we are in a global economic and political system of imperialism that cannot refrain from plundering the world’s natural resources and exploiting the people’s labor or else it will collapse,” Dulce said in a statement. “Anticipating the limits and expected failings of the COP26 negotiations, these red lines must be fought inside but most especially outside the climate talks if we are to win back this world from corporate capture and imperialist domination.” (JJE, DAA)