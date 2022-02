Exit, No Entry

The Aytas in sitio Sapang Kawayan, barangay Ayanguren in Capas, Tarlac defending their ancestral domain against the incursion of government agency and large corporations.

Direction and Cinematography

Aaron Macaraeg and Carlo Manalansan

Editor

Alex Suarez

Writers

Arvin James Luna

Robert Gregory Elardo

Producers

Ronalyn V. Olea

Carlo Manalansan

Indigenous Peoples’ Movement for Self Determination and Liberation

Production Team

Anne Marxze D. Umil

Dominic Gutoman

Aira Siguenza

Terrence Basul

Sharlyn Vivo