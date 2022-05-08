Leni, Kiko supporters show force at Ayala rally

MANILA — Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan gathered at Ayala Avenue, Makati as the 86-day campaign period ends, May 7.





Among them are supporters of the Makabayan Coalition who called for a pro-people governance.





Senatorial candidates Neri Colmenares and Elmer Labog reiterated their strong support for the tandem and vowed to help defeat a looming Marcos presidency.

Supporters brought with them witty and creative placards, a mainstay in rallies supporting Robredo and Pangilinan.

Photos and text by Carlo Manalansan

Click here to view more pictures of yesterday’s event.