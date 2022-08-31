DATA: Who donated to Bongbong Marcos?

By PHILIPPINE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

PCIJ researched each of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s donors to track relevant family, political and business ties. We found that relatives of his father’s known supporters, tycoons and donors who own companies that are barred from making political contributions bankrolled his presidential bid in the May 2022 elections.

Our report lists relevant people whose identities we’ve been able to crosscheck using publicly available records. We have not been able to confirm the identity of the other donors because of limited information. The Commission on Elections redacted some donor details for privacy.

Help us figure out the rest of Marcos’ donors. Explore the data below.

