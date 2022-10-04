Veteran radio commentator shot dead in Las Piñas

“The killing shows that journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country.”

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Radio commentator and veteran journalist Percy Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead in his vehicle in Las Piñas City on Monday evening.

According to police reports, Mabasa was shot twice by motorcycle-riding men while on his way to BF Resort, Las Piñas where he will be doing his online broadcast.

Mabasa was the host of “Lapid Fire” on DWBL 1242, and often aired hard-hitting criticisms of the Duterte administration, as well as some personalities and policies of the Marcos Jr. administration.

His last upload on his Youtube channel yesterday featured a commentary on Lorraine Badoy’s red-tagging, and the harassment of Manila Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar.

Mabasa’s family, in a statement, strongly condemned the killing.

They said that Mabasa’s sharp commentaries managed to debunk the barrage of fake news not only in radio, but on social media as well.

“It was committed not only against Percy, his family, and his profession, but against our country, his beloved Philippines, and the truth,” said the Mabasa family.

“We demand that his cowardly assassins be brought to justice,” they added.

According to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), Mabasa is the second journalist to be killed under Marcos Jr.

“The killing shows that journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country,” said NUJP.

Radio broadcaster Rey Blanco, the first documented killing, was stabbed to death in Mabinay, Negros Oriental last Sept. 18.

NUJP assailed the murder of Mabasa and called on the Philippine police to hold perpetrators accountable.

“That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to protect journalists as well as ordinary citizens from harm,” they added.

NUJP will be conducting an indignation rally later at 6pm in Boy Scout Circle, Quezon City to call for justice on the killing of Mabasa. (JJE, RVO)