Woman solon lauds Comelec’s junking of motions filed by red-tagging task force

By ANNE MARXZE D. UMIL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Gabriela Women’s Partylist (GWP) welcomes the Commission on Elections’ order junking the anti-insurgency task force motion to look into the bank accounts of progressive women’s group Gabriela Inc.

This is the second time that the Comelec denied the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC)’s motion for reconsideration to scrutinize the bank accounts of Gabriela, which is not party to the disqualification case filed by the task force against GWP.

In a statement, GWP Rep. Arlene Brosas said the junking of the NTF-ELCAC’s motion for reconsideration is proof that the case filed against them are baseless and weak.

“With the recent Comelec order, the NTF-ELCAC is now grasping at straws in its allegation of foreign funding, aside from clutching at concocted stories of fake rebels. We are confident that the truth will soon be affirmed and all the lies against us will be debunked,” Brosas said.

It would be recalled that in May 2019, a few days before the national elections, the NTF-ELCAC filed a petition for cancellation of registration of GWP as a party-list.

The task force alleged that the GWP accepted foreign money, purportedly to support the Communist Party of the Philippines. This accusation has been thrown against the Makabayan bloc since it joined the parliament.

The said petition is pending at the Comelec.

Read: Kabataan, Gabriela Women’s Party insist disqualification cases ‘hold no water’

The order dated Oct. 19 was signed by Comelec Presiding Commissioner Socorro Inting.

The order also said that the second motion for reconsideration is a dilatory motion, and therefore shall not be allowed.

In a radio program, Brosas also reiterated that the case is a pure harassment suit against the progressive party-lists.

The NTF-ELCAC also filed a petition to cancel the registration of Kabataan Partylist in June this year.