Sara Duterte’s basic education report mum on teachers’ urgent demands

By AIRA MARIE SIGUENZA

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Members of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines are not satisfied with the issues and solutions proposed in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Basic Education Report.

“There is no significant plan to improve the conditions of basic education in the country. Also, the agency is not committed to increasing the teaching supplies allowance and providing laptops. Lastly, there is no clear statement regarding the changes in the workloads and the salary upgrade of the teachers,” said ACT NCR Union in a statement.

Earlier today, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte presented the 2023 Basic Education Report consisting of deficiencies in the education sector and the solutions they will offer during her term.

Lack of school infrastructure and resources, issues in learners’ well-being, curriculum problems, low employability among senior high school graduates, weak training programs, and necessary competencies for teachers, among others, are the major problems highlighted in her speech.

According to her report, only 31.83 percent of 327,851 classrooms are in good condition, while 189,324 classrooms need minor and major repairs, and 21,727 are set for condemnation.

In Visayas, 17,263 classrooms damaged by supertyphoon Odette are still subject to repairs. Duterte stated that they still need a total of P9.82 billion ($0.18 billion) to repair and replace classrooms in Visayas alone.

Aside from infrastructure issues, the reports also highlighted the problems in the basic education curriculum.

“K-12 students could not keep up with the pace of curriculum given the low access to resources. Teachers do not have time to teach all the allocated learning competencies,” said Nona Marlede B. Ferido, the Deputy Director of Assessment, Curriculum and Technology Research Centre, in a video report.

She added that graduates of the K-12 curriculum lack the knowledge and skills expected for higher education and employment, resulting in low employability among senior high school (SHS) graduates.

“K-12 promised to produce graduates that are employable – that promise remains a promise,” Duterte admitted.

Duterte added there is a need to improve the participation of learners from indigenous people communities, geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, Muslim youth, learners with disabilities, and out-of-school youth and adults.

Ironically, under the administration of Duterte’s father Rodrigo, 54 Lumad schools were suspended based on accusations that these schools are teaching children how to rebel against the government. From May 2017 until July 2019, the Save Our Schools (SOS) Network documented 584 cases of attacks ranging from school-related extrajudicial killings to forcible closure.

Duterte also highlighted the need to upscale Filipino teachers’ knowledge and capacities, stating their “weak teaching methods” in addressing 21st-century skills.

In order to address the multiple problems faced by the education sector, the DepEd launched the “MATATAG Agenda,” which will serve as the roadmap and commitment of the DepEd under Duterte’s term.

What does the MATATAG Agenda offer?

“We know the challenges are vast, but we Filipinos are resilient. We will overcome,” said Duterte.

Just like the program’s name, MATATAG Agenda offers to improve the ‘quality, resiliency, and wellbeing’ of educators and learners.

The proposals include revision of the K-12 curriculum, delivery of basic education services and provision of facilities, ensuring inclusive education, and providing training and development programs for teachers, among others.

Members of teachers’ group ACT expressed dissatisfaction, and instead called for the government and the Department of Education to heed the longstanding demands of educators.

The teachers’ group highlighted the need for funding in order to fulfill the DepEd’s promises. “Chalks are not enough. The children now are leaning on modern technology,” said Erlinda Alfonso, president of Quezon City Public School Teachers Association.

They also called for the government to increase the salary of teachers. “The current salary of the teachers is insufficient, especially amid the price surge and face-to-face classes. We even pay for the repairs of blackboards,” said Ruby Bernardo, president of ACT NCR Union.

Last 2022, Salary Grade 1 teachers only earned P12,517 ($229.14), while Teacher 3 or Salary Grade 13 earned P29,798 ($545.49).

The group also criticized Duterte’s remarks regarding the teachers’ handling of K-12, stating that the said curriculum is ineffective, creating big problems for teachers and students.

The group urged Duterte to consult with the teachers "to get a grasp of schools' real problems on the ground."