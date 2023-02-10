Remembering and moving Forward: Jose Maria Sison’s select writings published as part of year-long study campaign

The book also tackles Sison’s insights on patiently building the mass movement and the proletarian international duty to support the revolutions going on in countries at the forefront of imperialist struggles such as Turkey, Philippines, Palestine, and India. It also contains his solidarity statements for militant Filipino LGBTQ+ organizations, national students federation of Pakistan, anniversary statements for progressive organizations, and statements on ongoing debates about global issues.

By MENCHANI TILENDO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Last February 4, 2023, international and local people’s organizations held an online book launch of the last of Prof. Jose Maria Sison’s annual selected writings “The Filipino People’s Democratic Revolution is Invincible” and “Ka Joma Lives: Tributes and Condolences.”

This is part of the year-long commemorative campaign that not only aims to revisit Sison’s legacies and revolutionary work, but also expand his analyses on historical and current crises confronting the people of the world.

After Sison’s death last Dec. 16, 2022 in the Netherlands, an outpour of tributes and messages of solidarity from various organizations, movements, parties, and governments around the world recognized his greatest contributions to the Philippine national democratic revolution.

Social media giant Facebook, however, took down these posts and even unpublished Pages such as that of Anakbayan, Bayan, and Kilusang Mayo Uno.

“This censorship of Joma-related posts proves that they consider Ka Joma dangerous, even after he has passed on, because his ideas were so powerful. The imperialist and fascist agents are threatened by Joma’s words and ideas”, said Renato Reyes Jr., secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan.

The Filipino People’s Democratic Revolution is Invincible

Sison’s latest selected writings compiled in the book “The Filipino People’s Democratic Revolution is Invincible” provided his analysis on important world events, insights and guidance to the mass movement.

“We are reminded of Ka Joma’s unshakeable faith to the masses. He never faltered in his trust in the people. He has taught us that socialism remains the future of mankind, and that there are limits to cruelty on mankind; that even if it’s not in this lifetime, victory is certain. Unlike in social media, his ideas can no longer be deleted – a powerful material for change”, Reyes added.

The book also tackles Sison’s insights on patiently building the mass movement and the proletarian international duty to support the revolutions going on in countries at the forefront of imperialist struggles such as Turkey, Philippines, Palestine, and India. It also contains his solidarity statements for militant Filipino LGBTQ+ organizations, national students federation of Pakistan, anniversary statements for progressive organizations, and statements on ongoing debates about global issues.

The book also discussed his experiences of being in prison, of living in solitary confinement and being in exile from his home country. Revolutionary movements around the world have also pointed out how Sison didn’t have the easy and luxurious life that the dominant media has been trying to portray, and despite that, he has been a really dedicated writer and revolutionary.

Ka Joma Lives: tributes and condolences

Distributed in the four sections of the book “Ka Joma Lives: Tributes and Condolences” contains the messages from governments, political parties, international organizations, Philippine-based groups, and other individuals who have personally known Sison.

“Ka Joma, in his youth, was also at the forefront of the peoples’ struggles, equipped with Marxist-Lenninist-Maoist learnings. He clandestinely and cleverly sent out his analyses of world events as a guide for comrades. But what is most admirable, and also sad, is how he struggled through not being able to go back to the Philippines. To add, he has been widely tagged as a ‘terrorist’ and had active death threats”, said Jeann Miranda, national chairperson of Anakbayan Philippines.

Miranda underscored that Sison’s service to the people was not limited to his writings. He pushed for the establishment of the International League of Peoples’ Struggle, and led in uniting the struggling peoples of the world, who are anti-imperialists and anti-fascists. ILPS has become a league where organizations can gather to plan for campaigns and echo it to countries to earn the support of other struggling people.

“It was no easy feat, but Ka Joma continued serving the Filipino people even from thousands of miles away. His written books and documents served as references for revolutionaries and Filipino people in peril. Ka Joma taught us that a revolutionary thrives where the struggle lies greater,” Miranda added.

Democratic alliances, governments, parties, and political prisoners have also sent their tribute messages for Sison.

The second book contains tributes from his contemporaries and those who were able to witness the establishment of the Student Cultural Association of the University of the Philippines (SCAUP) in 1959, the reestablishment of the Communist Party of the Philippines in 1968, the building of the New People’s Army in 1969, and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

“As LGBTQ+ activists, we always feel that kind of ideological struggle on the women and LGBTQ+ question. We have always been struggling to build and rebuild. As the International Alliance of Women said, Ka Joma provided us with extremely critical tools of analysis in fighting to free ourselves from the shackles of patriarchy, feudalism, and imperialism. His revolutionary ambitions and teachings have rooted our struggles to not only contest capitalism, but also towards dismantling patriarchy”, said Reyna Valmores, national chairperson of Bahaghari.

Onwards with the struggle for national democracy

As progressives commemorated his birth anniversary yesterday, February 8, they announced that there will be a year-long study campaign on his works.

“Included in this study campaign are the plans to give to the libraries, universities, and other learning institutions copies of his written works and publications on the basic principles of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism. The publications of his already released works will also be expanded, including translated copies”, said Julie De Lima, interim chairperson of the National Democratic Front of Philippines peace panel and wife of Sison.

Organizations are also looking forward to holding seminars and lectures focusing on the topic, including solutions that the national democratic movement are putting forward to improve the lives of the people and end tyranny. De Lima said Sison’s articles such as “Rectify Our Errors and Rebuild the Party”, and “Stand for Socialism” are a must read.

“The purpose of the study movement on the works of Ka Joma is to expand and strengthen the people’s struggle for national liberation and democracy. We know from all that has been said today that Joma’s ideas and his practice of the revolution have given birth to a lot of those who would be like him in continuing the Philippine revolution. In being creative and in having the determination to pursue the struggle and victory, we can proceed to socialism”, De Lima said. (RTS, JJE, RVO)

Here’s a list of ways to access the books “The Filipino People’s Democratic Revolution is Invincible” and “Ka Joma Lives: Tributes and Condolences:”