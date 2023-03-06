On 1st day of transport strike vs. jeepney phaseout, Filipino youth say it’s their fight too

On the first day of the week-long transport strike against the jeepney phaseout, it was not just the drivers and small operators that went out on the streets to protest. Young Filipinos were there, too.

By AIRA MARIE SIGUENZA

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The smell of the rice porridge filled the morning air as jeepney drivers, small operators, and their supporters held a protest action against the impending phaseout of one of the country’s most iconic modes of transportation along Monumento Circle in Caloocan City.

Young members of Damayang Migrante can be seen distributing rice porridge. Among them was Jihad Navarro, who, along with other members of Damayang Migrante and Migrante Philippines, has been receiving food donations for the community kitchen they will be setting up in the strike center in Caloocan.

As someone who hailed from a family of overseas Filipino workers, Navarro did not find it difficult to relate with jeepney drivers and small operators who may soon be deprived of their means of livelihood. Navarro, after all, has experienced the difficulty of living apart from his family just to survive.

He arrived early at the strike center and joined the jeepney drivers who were already up at around 3:00 a.m. to cook the rice porridge.

“We are here to support the transport strike of the jeepney drivers because we know that many OFWs were once jeepney drivers who were forced to work abroad because of low wages here in the country. Aside from this, the inflation continues to rise while the workers’ salary remains stagnant,” Navarro told Bulatlat.

The strike center in Caloocan City is among the simultaneous protest actions held today as part of the transport strike against the jeepney phaseout program of the government.

Almost a hundred jeepney drivers, operators, and supporters joined the protest in Monumento, Caloocan marking the start of the week-long strike against PUV phaseout, which paralyzed 90 percent of routes in the National Capital Region, according to Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON).

Last February 27, transport groups announced they would be holding a one-week strike starting March 6 to protest the Department Order (DO) 2017-011 or the Omnibus Guidelines on the Planning and Identification of Public Road Transportation Services and Franchise Issuance – the core policy of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Under this program, the franchises will be consolidated under a fleet management system which will displace thousands who cannot afford to replace their jeepneys with a “modern” unit, said Piston.

Various sectors, including the youth and the families of migrant workers, showed solidarity by showing up during the first day of the protest and volunteering for the resources of those who will join the strike this week.

Aside from the migrant sector, members of youth groups Anakbayan and Kabataan Partylist also joined the picket of drivers in Monumento, calling for the junking of jeepney phaseout.

In Sta. Mesa, Manila, students who joined the protesting drivers even sang to Yeng Constantino’s song titled, “Jeepney Love Story.” Still, others helped in painting banners for the protest centers.

A painful interference?

Meanwhile, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte released a statement today and referred to the transport strike as a “painful interference” in addressing the education sector’s woes. She also red-tagged those participating in the strike.

But Jomar Aniban, an 18-year old senior high school student and a son of a jeepney driver, said the threats against his father’s livelihood may force him out of school.

Aniban’s father is their family’s sole provider in sending him and his Grade 3 sibling to school. Should his father lose his job, Aniban said he might need to work as the eldest child in the family.

He shared that usually, his father earns at least P1,200 ($21.86) a day. He allots P600 ($10.93) to P700 ($12.75) for the boundary and takes home at least P600 only.

When asked if it’s enough for them, “the truth is, that amount is insufficient. We need to pay bills, food, and more. That’s why my father turns to loan sharks to pay his boundary.”

Aniban called for Marcos Jr.’s administration to heed their calls. “The government must think first before implementing this program. We are not against modernization, but the price of modern jeeps is too expensive and will bury the ordinary jeepney drivers in debt.”

In a statement, National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) National President Jandeil Roperos said that students are not casualties of the strike but of Duterte’s incompetence.

Calls for support

Roperos asked the public to continue supporting jeepney drivers and small operators.

“Let’s continue to support our drivers and operators. Let’s not allow the scheme to disenfranchise operators to be pushed through without a fight,” he said.

The jeepney drivers are accepting food, water, and monetary donations at their protest centers.

“We are one with the drivers in calling to end the PUV phaseout and push for pro-people, scientific, nationalist, and genuine modernization,” said Navarro. (JJE, RVO)