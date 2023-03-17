News in Pictures | Progressives mark 28th death anniversary of Flor Contemplacion, call for end of labor export policy

(UPDATED: March 17, 2023; 9:30 p.m.) MANILA – Progressive groups led by Migrante Philippines marked the 28th death anniversary of Filipina domestic worker Flor Contemplacion who was executed in 1995 in Singapore.

They also called on the Philippine government to act on the case of Mary Jane Veloso and to bring her home. Veloso is still in the death row in Indonesia after her death sentenced was postponed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo back in 2015.

Veloso’s mother, Celia and her two sons also joined the protest. They also call on the government to act on Veloso’s case.

Meanwhile, Kilusan ng Manggagawang Kababaihan called for an end to the labor export policy and urged the government to create more local jobs for Filipinos instead.

“The case of Flor Contemplacion shows two things-the poor conditions and slave-like treatment of our fellow Filipinos overseas and the indifference of our government itself,” the group said in a statement. (JJE)