Filipino workers slam Marcos Jr.’s US visit amid ignored woes for wage hike

MANILA – “Deadma.”

This is how Filipino progressive groups described the apparent inaction of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the woes of workers as they commemorated International Labor Day in a big protest yesterday, May 1, in Manila.

In a statement, women’s group Gabriela decried how Marcos Jr. took time to fly to the US for a four-day visit while Filipinos suffer from price increases.

Last month, Marcos Jr. also visited the sites for the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement “while evading his responsibility of calls for him to respond to the P750 wage hike calls,” said Gabriela.

“Instead of looking into this, (Marcos Jr.) preferred to leave and further sell out the country’s sovereignty to the US,” said Clarice Palce, Gabriela secretary general.

Last month, Marcos Jr. said he will not allow the US troops to use EDCA sites to launch “offensive action.” This is amid the intensifying tension in the West Philippine Sea, and the potential conflict in Taiwan. Reports said this will be part of the agenda in Marcos Jr.’s four-day visit in the US, where he is set to meet Joe Biden.

“Wage increase, not war. Food, not bullets. Defend the people from hunger and hardships,” said Palce.

Urban poor group Kadamay expressed doubts that the agenda of Marcos Jr. ‘s four-day visit will provide genuine development to poor Filipinos, “it will only continue to bind the country to US control and further keep the country’s economy stunted.”

“There is nothing in the subservience of the Philippine government between rival countries US and China that will serve the interest of poor Filipinos,” said Kadamay secretary general Mimi Doringo.

“For the lives of the Filipino people, especially informal workers, to truly improve, Marcos Jr. must immediately address the calls for wage increase as prices of staples and basic services continue to soar,” Doringo said. (RVO)